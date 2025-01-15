Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers have described The Deck as a ‘really lovely’ ‘gem’ following the ‘sad’ news of its closure.

The owner said that the closure is a result of the multiple challenges that the hospitality industry has had to face over the past few years.

The Deck is a brilliant place to go if you are looking to eat whilst overlooking a beautiful view. Picture: Google Street View

“There are a number of reasons for this decision, but as I’m sure you’re aware the hospitality industry has had a tough few years and we are not exempt from this.

“I would like to thank my amazing team and every single guest we’ve had the pleasure of serving. We are forever grateful for everyone who’s been part of our journey.”

Customers have been shocked at the news and a significant number of people have expressed their well wishes on social media for the team at the venue.

Jamie Drew wrote on The News’ Facebook: “Such a shame to hear this, another small business unable to cope with the pressures today felt by many just trying their best to run a small business.”

Jo Appleby wrote: “Sad to see it close, it was a lovely spot with really lovely staff.”

Sarah Partridge said: “I’m very sorry to hear we’re (the local community) loosing this little gem of a place just up the road from where I live.

“I’ve had some great times here, from breakfasts and lunches to coffee and cake and evening meals with cocktails and wine. The staff have always been so lovely and helpful. Good luck to you all for the future.”

Sarah White said: “So so sorry to hear this…genuinely incredibly sad. In all the time since they first opened, and then after the ‘re-incarnation’..we have enjoyed tasty wonderful food served by what must be amongst the most welcoming and fabulous staff, I think I have ever come across.

“The whole atmosphere and experience was always a delight.”