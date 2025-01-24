Exciting new Southsea venue Go Rogue opens today after Drift Bar rebrand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Southsea bar that was undergoing a rebrand is reopening today after nearly a month.

Go Rogue, formerly Drift Bar, will open on January 24 | Go Rogue

Drift, located in Palmerston Road, will today reopen at 5pm as Go Rogue - an interactive themed bar and club featuring 15 arcade machines, private karaoke rooms and virtual reality darts.

As with Drift, the venue will still be offering up karaoke as well as tasty themed cocktails as it becomes the “first of its kind” to hit Portsmouth.

A post on social media said: “Southsea’s hottest new hangout is here. Are you ready to Go Rogue? Don’t miss it.”

A description of the venue said: “Go Rogue – Southsea’s newest bar. Enjoy arcade games, private karaoke rooms, AR darts, and themed cocktails for the ultimate night out. Fun, games, and great vibes all in one place. Join us and Go Rogue.”

The new hotspot has undergone a massive renovation with organisers saying it will be the “only place” in Portsmouth to offer this interactive form of entertainment while also doubling as a bar and late night club, with cocktails, mocktails and a selection of other “cool” drinks.

Explaining the rebrand, Go Rogue’s marketing manager Paige Cherry told The News last week: “Times are changing. People don’t go out as much as they did. The culture is changing and we have to change with it.

“We want it to be the next biggest thing in the city that everyone wants to do. We are the only place in Portsmouth to do this. There’s nowhere else where you can do these activities and get drinks in a bar venue.”

Giving a sneak preview, punters have been told to expect a variety of “good” games that include Mario Kart and augmented reality darts. People who have subscribed before the opening get free game play on the opening nights of Friday and Saturday.

Go Rogue will open from midday on Saturday and Sundays and from 5pm the rest of the week, with it open until the early hours apart from when it closes at 11pm on a Sunday.

Paige added: “We know how much Portsmouth needs change. This place is perfect for Hen and Stag parties or people with time to fill or those just looking for some fun.

“It will be vibrant and something fresh. There’s been a few places in Palmerston Road that have been having facelifts recently so this will also help to revitalise the area and stop the nightlife going stale.”

For more details go to: www.goroguebar.com