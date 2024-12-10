Locals have expressed their sadness at the news that Drift in Southsea will be closing its doors and undergoing a rebrand.

Located in Palmerston Road, the bar has been a firm fixture in the nightlife scene within the city for the past 20 years. Over the weekend, the bar confirmed that it will be closing at the end of the month - with an exciting lineup ready to take its place.

Drift Bar in Palmerston Road, Southsea.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (110419-63) | Chris Moorhouse

Taking to Facebook, it said that the bar would be throwing one final bash to celebrate the new year before rebranding. Despite the sadness of bidding farewell to the venue, the post confirmed that a ‘new adventure’ is lined up to replace Drift.

The Facebook post said: “It’s a bittersweet moment for us as we announce the closure of Drift Southsea after an incredible 20 years. From unforgettable club nights to magical memories (and the occasional bottomless brunch), it’s been a wild ride, Southsea!

“But don’t worry, we’re going out in style with one last epic bash! Join us for our NYE Throwback Party — we’re bringing the vibes, the nostalgia, and all the dance moves for one final night of chaos and fun.

“While we’re saying goodbye to Drift, we’re SUPER excited for what’s next. A brand new adventure is about to take over 78 Palmerston Road, and it’s going to ignite your social life in a way you won’t forget.”

The news of the rebranding has resulted in hundreds of people remembering some of their favourite nights at the venue. The News had over 200 comments on its story about the closure.

Gary Higson said: “Such a shame. This was the place to go for years.”

Hayley Gordon said: “Oh wow. I used to work here. Was a cool little place. Shame it's going.”

Em Wilson said: “ Many happy memories of dancing bachata in the top room before the latest refurb. Still friends with some of the people I met there 6 years later.”

Louise Okafor said: “This makes me sad! So many funny memories in this place!”

Jess Hansford said: “Devastated.”

The Drift Facebook post said that it would be providing updates in the coming weeks about what will replace the venue in the new year.