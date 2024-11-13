Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Waterlooville boozer has undergone an ‘incredible’ transformation costing £320,000.

The Woodman is due to reopen to customers on Friday, November 15 after being closed for a fresh makeover. The new refurbishment has included updated flooring throughout, brand new furniture, fixtures, fittings and lighting.

A dedicated games and bar area, complete with a pool table and tv, will also be part of the pub’s new look for visitors to enjoy.

Emma Broomfield, manager of The Woodman, said: “The pub is already looking incredible, and I have very much enjoyed watching the transformation happen right in front of my eyes.

The Woodman has also got brand new lighting and signage at the front of the pub and the garden has also had a facelift. Now equipped with glass pergola, festoon lighting, heaters and an outdoor television screen, the beer garden will enhance the experience at the venue.

Emma added: “Going forward, we hope to continue supporting the local community in any way we can through our ongoing local foodbank collections as well as fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.”

Reopening at 6pm on Friday, the re-launch will welcome local Mayor, Peter Wade, who will officially open the pub followed by a celebratory live performance from local artist, 60 Watts at 9pm.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “I am really excited about seeing The Woodman reopen following such a huge refurbishment – it's looking absolutely fantastic already and I am just delighted to welcome Emma as the operator.

“It’s been a pleasure working alongside her and team to bring this vision to life and I can’t wait to see it all in action.