Fuller's says it's 'looking at options' as The Maypole 'sadly' announces closure following mounting repair costs
The Maypole, located in Havant Road, was taken over by Sophie Costas back in 2023 following the success of her Pie, Mash and Liquor shop at Beachlands.
After two years of building up a loyal customer base and transforming the pub into a ‘popular’ spot, the landlady has now taken to social media to announce ‘with a very heavy heart’ that the pub is closing.
In a statement, Sophie said this comes due to mounting repair costs as a result of ‘serious’ building issues ‘including major electrical faults in the kitchen, roof leaks and a list of many others’.
The pub building, which is part of the Fuller’s group, dates back to 1933 but it is believed the The Maypole has been at the heart of Hayling since the 18th century.
A spokesperson for Fuller’s said that the despite the pub being ‘popular’ it has ‘recently had several changes of tenants in a relatively short space of time.’
The spokesperson for Fuller’s added: “Sadly, the current Tenant has decided to cease trading, and we are currently working with them to look at all the options open to the pub.”
Sophie took to The Maypole’s Facebook earlier this week saying: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share some sad news.
“Despite doing everything we can to keep going, unfortunately due to the such high cost of the repairs, it has not been approved.
“This means we are left with no option but to close our doors. Our final day of trading will be this Sunday.
“But before then, we’d love to see as many of you as possible for one last drink, one last laugh, and one last memory.
“We can’t thank you enough for your support over the years. It’s been an absolute pleasure serving you all.”