Hampshire pub The Mutton named as regional winner in The National Pub & Bar Awards
The Mutton at Hazeley Heath, Hook, was awarded the best pub in the south east at The National Pub & Bar Awards 2024. 94 county winners from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland attended the awards ceremony at Euston Square, London, where awards were given regionally as well as one pub being selected as the UK’s best pub.
Alongside The Mutton, the south east region was represented by The Old Fort from Seaview in the Isle of Wight and The Three Moles in Petworth, West Sussex. There were six other pubs in the category from further afield but the picturesque Hook pub took home the award.
The National Pub & Bar of the Year award was given to best pub was given to The George Inn, Norton St. Philip, a village between Bath and Frome. The pub dates back to the 14th century and recently went under a refurbishment. The judges were impressed with the immaculate venue, as well as the quality food and drink offer across all of its menus.
The George Inn general manager, Linda Johnson, said: “This is absolutely amazing. I’m so proud and so emotional. I'm just so passionate about my team, the company that supports us, and obviously The George Inn and what we’re all about.”
The full list of winners can be seen below:
East Midlands: The Tollemache Arms
East of England: Galvin Green Man
London: The Audley Public House
North East: The Bay Horse, Darlington
North West: Cholmondeley Arms
Northern Ireland: The Dirty Duck Alehouse
North Scotland: Macgochans
South Scotland: Vic’s, Prestwick
South East: The Mutton at Hazeley Heath
South West: The George Inn, Norton St. Philip
Wales: The Bull's Head Inn, Beaumaris
West Midlands: The Tally Ho Inn, Bouldon
Yorkshire and the Humber: The Harrogate Inn
Pub Group of the Year: Castle Rock Brewery
Bar Group of the Year:The Blues Kitchen
The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award: Fitzherbert Arms
National Pub & Bar of the Year:The George Inn, Norton St. Philip
