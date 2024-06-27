Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire pub as been named as one of 13 regional winners at a national pub and bar awards.

The Mutton at Hazeley Heath, Hook was named the best pub in the South East. One of 13 national winners at the National Pub & Bar Awards | The National Pub & Bar Awards

The Mutton at Hazeley Heath, Hook, was awarded the best pub in the south east at The National Pub & Bar Awards 2024. 94 county winners from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland attended the awards ceremony at Euston Square, London, where awards were given regionally as well as one pub being selected as the UK’s best pub.

Alongside The Mutton, the south east region was represented by The Old Fort from Seaview in the Isle of Wight and The Three Moles in Petworth, West Sussex. There were six other pubs in the category from further afield but the picturesque Hook pub took home the award.

The full list of winners can be seen below:

East Midlands: The Tollemache Arms

East of England: Galvin Green Man

London: The Audley Public House

North East: The Bay Horse, Darlington

North West: Cholmondeley Arms

Northern Ireland: The Dirty Duck Alehouse

North Scotland: Macgochans

South Scotland: Vic’s, Prestwick

South East: The Mutton at Hazeley Heath

South West: The George Inn, Norton St. Philip

Wales: The Bull's Head Inn, Beaumaris

West Midlands: The Tally Ho Inn, Bouldon

Yorkshire and the Humber: The Harrogate Inn

Pub Group of the Year: Castle Rock Brewery

Bar Group of the Year:The Blues Kitchen

The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award: Fitzherbert Arms