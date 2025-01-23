'New era' for The Deck in Emsworth Yacht Harbour as it prepares to reopen under new management
The Deck, located in Emsworth Yacht Harbour, was formally operated as a seafood restaurant but on January 13 a social media post confirmed its sudden closure.
The announcement said that the closure came as a result of a ‘tough few years’ in the hospitality industry which the business was not ‘exempt from’.
Customers expressed their ‘genuine sadness’ at the closure with people saying how it is ‘such a shame’ that ‘another small business is unable to cope with the pressures today’.
The future of The Deck, which is owned by Emsworth Yacht Harbour, was unknown when the closure was confirmed - but it has been confirmed that the venue will reopen.
The new manager, Kate Hewitt, has confirmed the venue, which will now become a relaxed, family friendly cafe, will officially open on Wednesday, January 29.
The cafe will offer a breakfast and lunch menu and exciting pop-up events on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Kate Hewitt, The Deck’s new manager, said: “We are excited to step into this new era for The Deck, serving wholesome food and exceptional coffee in our stunning location to the local community and beyond.
“We are also delighted to partner with some exciting culinary suppliers to offer unique weekend pop-up events.”
The Deck will be transformed into a ‘vibrant’ evening destination with pop-up collaborations showcasing local businesses including Earth to Oven, The Cookhouse and MJ Fine Foods.
The cafe will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 3pm, and on Fridays and Saturday between 9am and 3pm. The pop-up and collaboration events will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings.
