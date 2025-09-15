Hoggies Hog Roast, in Marmion Road, has officially welcomed customers through the doors this morning (September 15) after six weeks of renovation work at the site.

Owned by three friends, Mark Legg, Lewis Filer and Simon Hartnett, the unique city restaurant will be showing the culinary talents of Simon, who previously worked at The Queens Hotel.

With the menu placing a focus on slow roasted chicken and pork, as well as burrito bowls and breakfast, there is something for everyone to tuck into.

Lewis said: “Mark, came up with the concept and was looking to open this up about a year ago and then he asked me in May if I wanted to go in with him - We then wanted to bring Simon into it.

“At the beginning of our careers, we were both working in kitchens and said one day it would be a dream to open a place together - Mark knew Simon as well, he’s got a big following locally, so we wanted to him to come and to do it with us.

“We managed to get in in late July and six weeks later, we are here serving people and the dream has come true. It’s a massive achievement.

“It’s been massive - we did 80 covers within the first half an hour of being open so we opened at 9am and the guys just got mobbed and everyone seems to be happy and enjoying it.”

On top of the restaurant, the team will also be introducing catering services where they will be attending events and private functions.

Take a look at our gallery of Hoggies on its opening day:

