'Lovely' Hampshire pub named one of the 'friendliest' boozers in UK, following study

Sophie Lewis
Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 10:27 BST
A Hampshire pub has been named one of the ‘friendliest’ in the UK following a research study.

Experts at Get Licensed have analysed Tripadvisor reviews and median crime scores to determine the ‘friendliest’ and ‘most welcoming’ pubs in the UK - with pubs ranked 1-10.

Securing top place is the Fishers Arms, in Northumberland, which has a Tripadvisor rating of 5.0 with over 60 per cent of reviews saying it is a ‘friendly’ spot.

The Plough Inn has been named one of the 'friendliest' pubs in the UK following a study.The Plough Inn has been named one of the 'friendliest' pubs in the UK following a study.
The Plough Inn has been named one of the 'friendliest' pubs in the UK following a study. | Google

Also featured on the list is the Plough Inn, located in Longparish, Hampshire. This traditional community pub has been at the heart of Hampshire for centuries and it has been ranked the fifth most ‘friendly’ boozer.

With a Tripadvisor rating of 5.0 and 56 per cent of reviews crowning it ‘welcoming’, the pub is one to visit.

The Plough Inn, which has been running since 1721, is set in a picturesque location with stunning countryside and river walks. Known for its delicious Sunday roast, the pub also dishes up some delectable meals including wild venison sausages.

Shahzad Ali, CEO and Security Expert at Get Licensed, said: “It's clear that prioritising a friendly and welcoming atmosphere in pubs isn't just good for business, it's essential for creating a safe environment.

“Our research shows that the friendliest pubs tend to be in areas with lower crime rates, highlighting the role pubs can play in fostering a sense of community and deterring crime.”

For more information about the study, click here.

For more information about the Plough Inn, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePubs

