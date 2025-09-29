Potatoes are at the forefront of a brand new food unit, The Spud Father, which opened its doors in Goldsmith Avenue on Sunday, September 14.

The concept blossomed after owner, Ruman Islam, saw how jacket potatoes are reaching new heights on social media, with the likes of Spudman and Spudbros going viral online.

The 27-year-old chef’s dream is to dish up gourmet jacket potatoes that showcase his extensive experience through innovative and bold flavours, with weekly specials on the cards.

Rumen said: “The reaction has been great, it’s been amazing, it’s been a lot better than we thought - people love a jacket potato. I think because we have a range of flavours, people are reacting really well to it and we’ve already started getting regulars which is great.

“The plans for the future: At the moment, we are going to be working on this business, build our customer base and try really hard to create different combinations and toppings - we will be doing specials every week.”

With an extensive list of toppings and flavours, customers can expect a menu consisting of the ‘mighty masala’, the ‘bombay spud’ and ‘flamin garlic’, which has been the most popular choice so far.

The new unit, which is a stone’s throw from Fratton Park, is open seven days a week between 11am and 6pm.

. The Spud Father, Portsmouth The Spud Father has officially opened along Goldsmith Avenue in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Allanah Macey with one of the owners of The Spud Father Rumen Islam. Picture: Sarah Standing (220925-9854) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

