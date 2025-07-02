Scott's Plaice crowned best chippie in Gosport after securing hundreds of public votes
Following two weeks of public nominations and a fierce head-to-head round of five finalists running in a public vote, Scott’s Plaice, in Gregson Avenue, has been crowned the best chippie in Gosport.
Caroline Dinenage MP launched a competition to find the best chip shop on National Fish and Chip Day last month.
The competition sought to find out which of the over 15 fish and chip shops in Gosport local people most loved.
Scott’s Plaice snatched the top prize with a total of 305 votes, equating to 51 per cent of all votes cast.
Scott said: "It’s great to be recognised by Caroline’s competition, a huge thank you to everyone who supported us.
"In the current climate, with so many pressures on small businesses, it really means a lot to see local independent shops like ours getting the recognition they deserve."
The runners up of the competition were Village Fish Bar, FRYDAYS, Stoke Chippy and Karen's Plaice.
Caroline said: "Our chippies are at the heart of communities up and down the country, Gosport Constituency is no exception.
"It was a pleasure to meet with Scott to hear the story of how they have built their business. Their customers highlight their exceptional quality and service - and that’s reflected in the fact that they received over half the total votes cast."
