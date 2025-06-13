Perched on the edge of the water, a cherished pub in Gosport has benefitted from an ‘amazing’ £40,000 outdoor renovation creating the perfect summer spot.

The outdoor space at The Jolly Roger pub, located in Priory Road, has been given a new lease of life following an extensive refit - just in time for the sunny season.

The makeover includes a new resin flooring, raised flower beds, custom-made seating, new furniture, and a drinking shelf, making it a fantastic spot to bask in the sun while taking in the harbour views.

Mel Cross and Pru Henessey, management partners at the pub, said: "We couldn’t be happier with our new garden and are excited to welcome both old and new guests.

“The feedback has been amazing, and we look forward to spending the summer with everyone.”

The pub, which is part of the Punch Pubs & Co group, is a traditional, family friendly spot that dishes up a variety of meals including glazed pork belly, Jolly Hog pork sausages, chicken schnitzel, fish and chips and much more.

Chris Reich, operations manager at Punch Pubs & Co, added: "Mel and Pru run a fantastic destination food pub. With its breathtaking views, great location, and strong community ties, the Jolly Roger has all the right components of a fantastic pub.

“I’m incredibly proud of this transformation and look forward to seeing a bustling beer garden throughout the summer."

The pub is known for its live music events and its annual raft race which will take place on August 2, where locals will come together to enjoy a day filled with music, games, and food to raise funds for Gafirs, Gosport’s Inshore Rescue Service.