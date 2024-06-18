Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Gunwharf bar is celebrating its one year anniversary with a treasure hunt across Portsmouth giving people the chance of collecting a free cocktail.

The Spinnaker Tower’s Sky Bar will have been open for a year this weekend and are celebrating with a Willy Wonka style golden ticket treasure hunt. 100 tickets will be hidden around Portsmouth on Friday, June 21, with the lucky recipients getting a free cocktail with an amazing view.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “What better way to celebrate one year since our launch with another Golden Ticket hunt. Anyone who missed out last year will be able to try their luck at finding one for themselves!

“You never know where you might find a Golden Ticket – so keep your eyes peeled on Friday! We look forward to welcoming all of those who are lucky enough to find one, and offer them a truly unique experience.”