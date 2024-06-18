Sky Bar Spinnaker Tower: Gunwharf bar celebrates one year anniversary with golden ticket hunt
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spinnaker Tower’s Sky Bar will have been open for a year this weekend and are celebrating with a Willy Wonka style golden ticket treasure hunt. 100 tickets will be hidden around Portsmouth on Friday, June 21, with the lucky recipients getting a free cocktail with an amazing view.
The tickets will all have a QR code and unique number, and can be found anywhere in the city that can be seen from the Spinnaker Tower. Those lucky enough to find a ticket will be able to scan the QR and book for them and a guest to enjoy free entry to the bar and a free cocktail each.
Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “What better way to celebrate one year since our launch with another Golden Ticket hunt. Anyone who missed out last year will be able to try their luck at finding one for themselves!
“You never know where you might find a Golden Ticket – so keep your eyes peeled on Friday! We look forward to welcoming all of those who are lucky enough to find one, and offer them a truly unique experience.”
Clues to the whereabouts of the hidden tickets will be posted on the Spinnaker Tower’s and the Sky Bar’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. Ticket winners and guests must be 18 years or over. More information on the event can be found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.