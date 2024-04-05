Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ripper and Co Southsea, located in Osborne Road, opened its doors last August - and the drinks have definitely become a talking point. With horror being the central theme of the bar and restaurant, the cocktails are scarily good.

Cocktail classics feature on the drinks menu including the mesmerising mojito and mai tai - but to make things even better, there is a ‘Final Cut’ and ‘Director’s Cut’ cocktail menu which puts a spin on traditional beverages.

An Old Friend For Dinner, Here’s Johnny, It’s Alive and You’ll Float Too all feature on the unique ‘Final Cut’ drinks list and they have proven to be a hit. If you are looking for a drink that is a fun take on your classic beverages, then look no further than the ‘Director’s Cut’ which serves up witty-named drinks.

From the Bloody Negroni to the American Peach Pyscho to the Boogeyman’s Banoffee Martini, there is something for everyone to choose from - and that’s not all. The drinks on this menu also features a range of different ingredients that differ from the classic version.

Nahhzat Mozumder, Ripper and Co’s general manager, said: "It's not been a year just yet but I feel like we have achieved so much so far, and I'm just excited to see what we bring on as the year goes on.

"It has been really good. I feel like a lot of people that come in here don't really know what to expect but they are amazed by the quality of the food and the drinks.

Pictured: Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

"Its a nice relaxed environment where you can enjoy everything horror. Our drinks are themed, there is a couple of sharers where the lights will go off and everyone is in suspense, wondering what is going on. We have created this beautiful atmosphere here, everything that we do is just very flamboyant - we are very dramatic people.

"Our best selling cocktail is 'This seems an awful waste', which is from Sweeney Todd. We have the Sweeney Todd chairs in the bar as well - people love experiencing us putting the cape on them and getting their photo taken in the chair. Out of our themed cocktails that is the most popular one I would say. It's quite simple, it has peach schnapps in it, vanilla vodka, blue curacao which gives it the signature blue look, and it has apple and lemon juice. Only five ingredients but it is a killer."