The manager of a Hampshire Wetherspoons has spoken of his delight after the pub was selected for CAMRA’s The Good Beer Guide 2026.

The Parchment Makers in Havant has been listed in the prestigious real ale guide with local members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch selecting it for its “excellent pint of real ale”.

The Wetherspoon pub was selected for the UK’s best selling beer and pub guide after the local branch members paid several visits to the pub to check the quality of the real ales on offer.

The Parchment Makers in West Street, Havant, has been named in CAMRA's The Good Beer Guide 2026. | Luke MacGregor

For the pub’s manager, Mark Slingsby, it is vindication of the hard work he and his team have put in. He said ““I am delighted that The Parchment Makers has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

As well as the quality of real ales on offer, the pub is also judged on its customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Parchment Makers deserves its place in The Good Beer Guide 2026. It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”