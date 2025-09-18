A popular Southsea pub that reopened earlier this year has again shut with the landlady evicted.

The Rutland Arms in Southsea has been boarded up with landlady Sarah Lucas evicted | Sarah Standing

The Rutland Arms has been boarded up with landlady Sarah Lucas, who was attacked by robbers in the boozer earlier this year, now no longer at the venue, she told The News.

The Stonegate-owned pub in Francis Avenue dramatically closed in February with Sarah’s agreement terminated for “financial reasons”. But it reopened a week later with Sarah saying she had “exciting” plans.

The rollercoaster year then saw the 42-year-old badly beaten and left with a suspected dislocated shoulder when thieves broke in and took a till - which turned out to be empty.

Now the pub has closed once again with metal shutters covering the windows and doors. Sarah said she had been “evicted” and the pub “boarded up” when contacted by The News. Stonegate has been approached for comment.

Sarah, who had been landlady for over a year, said in February after reopening : “They terminated my agreement for financial reasons but I want to stay so they have asked me to carry on.

“It feels really good to be back open. I do feel a little bit disheartened that I had to close - I have got some exciting plans for the place - I really want to get this pub off the ground.

The Rutland Arms has been closed down again | Sarah Standing

Speaking after she was attacked during the early morning break-in, Sarah said: “I apologise to anyone who came wanting breakfasts this morning. I was closed because around 2am I had a break in and I was attacked by two ‘men’.

“I was repeatedly punched in the head and stamped on. I’m bruised and it looks like my shoulder dislocated but went back in. They took a till drawer and after hitting me again, ran off.

“The till drawer was completely empty so they ended up with nothing but an empty metal box. The police are investigating. Forensics were here early morning so cooking was not happening today.

“I’m likely to open later today but not at least until the pain killers kick in, so please bear with me. If you do hear anything or are told anything about this incident please don’t hesitate in calling the police. I sincerely appreciate your understanding.”