Marwell Zoo has welcomed two new big cats to its 140-acre park - A beautiful female snow leopard, Zaya, and a magnificent male Amur tiger, Pasha. Pictured: Pasha | Marwell Zoo

Excitement as Marwell Zoo welcomes two spectacular big cats.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed two new big cats to its 140-acre park - a beautiful female snow leopard, Zaya, and a magnificent male Amur tiger, Pasha.

Both cats are settling into their new habitats and their arrival is set to bring more excitement to the zoo this year.

Zaya, a one-year-old snow leopard, arrived on Thursday, February 27, from The Big Cat Sanctuary. Born on July 1, 2023, she grew up alongside her brother, Attan, and she will join male snow leopard, Warjun, at Marwell.

In January of last year, Zaya underwent an eye operation due to an infection which was successfully treated by the specialist vets at The Big Cat Sanctuary.

Snow leopards are listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, with an estimated 3,000 mature individuals in the wild.

Pasha, a five-year-old Amur tiger has also arrived at Marwell from Port Lympne Safari Park. He has settled in quickly and has been spotted interacting with Marwell’s resident female Amur tiger, Valentina, through the fence line between their habitats.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed two new big cats to its 140-acre park - A beautiful female snow leopard, Zaya, and a magnificent male Amur tiger, Pasha. Pictured: Zaya | Marwell Zoo

Carrie Arnold, carnivore team leader, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Zaya and Pasha to Marwell Zoo. Having not one, but two big cats arrive in the same week has been a great experience for our team.

“We can’t wait for everyone to meet them and learn about the vital conservation projects we’re doing to protect the species.”

Both cats are part of the EAZA Ex-situ Breeding Programme (EEP) and will play an essential role in their conservation breeding programmes, ensuring healthy and thriving populations.

Marwell is committed to big cat conservation both in the zoo and in the wild.

Marwell Zoo is home to more than 140 rare and endangered species, and by visiting Marwell, you are contributing to the vital conservation projects here in the United Kingdom and across the globe.