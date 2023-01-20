Essex Road for sale: Three-bedroom Southsea home that would be perfect for a buyer wanting a renovation project
THIS three-bedroom Southsea home, which is on the market for £260,000, would be ideal for a buyer looking for a renovation project.
This property is in Essex Road, near shops on Eastney Road, and it is only a short distance from Bransbury Park.
Public transport is close by, with Fratton station less than a mile away, and there are many nearby bus routes.
This home will need a facelift as it requires some cosmetic improvements.
The front door opens into a small lobby area, and onto a partially open plan front reception room that has original coving.
Under the stair, there is storage, which is perfect for coats and shoes and downstairs also has two reception rooms, which could be transformed into cosy family spaces.
The kitchen is galley style with units along both side and there is an oven and hob with a space for a fridge freezer.
Upstairs, there is are three bedrooms, which is made up of two double bedrooms and a large single room. The principle bedroom has the original built in wardrobe and the single bedroom also has a built in wardrobe.
The contemporary bathroom has a white suite and shower over bath and a towel rail.
Outside is a patio style garden which could be transformed into a beautiful space for the summer.
For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731.