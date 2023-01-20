THIS three-bedroom Southsea home, which is on the market for £260,000, would be ideal for a buyer looking for a renovation project.

Public transport is close by, with Fratton station less than a mile away, and there are many nearby bus routes.

This home will need a facelift as it requires some cosmetic improvements.

Under the stair, there is storage, which is perfect for coats and shoes and downstairs also has two reception rooms, which could be transformed into cosy family spaces.

Upstairs, there is are three bedrooms, which is made up of two double bedrooms and a large single room. The principle bedroom has the original built in wardrobe and the single bedroom also has a built in wardrobe.

The contemporary bathroom has a white suite and shower over bath and a towel rail.

Outside is a patio style garden which could be transformed into a beautiful space for the summer.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731.

