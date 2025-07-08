An historic military assembly hall is in the midst of being transformed into an elegant resident’s lounge, bringing it back to life as part of a major housing development.

Specialist heritage property developer PJ Livesey Group has unveiled stunning new images showcasing the hall at St James’ Park in Southsea, revealing how the Grade II listed building’s distinctive striped arches, which once echoed with the voices of American servicemen during the First World War, will be reimagined as a sophisticated communal space.

The former assembly hall has been brought back to life | Contributed

It said the new images demonstrate a contemporary sage green colour palette with natural timber elements and carefully preserved architectural details.

The remarkable space, originally built in the 1870s by renowned Victorian architect George Rake, served as an entertainment hall when St James’ operated as US Army Base hospital 33. Historic photographs from 1918 show the grand hall packed with soldiers sitting beneath the Byzantine arches.

The former assembly hall at St James' Southsea | Contributed

The residents’ lounge forms the centrepiece of St James Park’s extensive communal facilities and compliments the 209 heritage and newly-built homes set within mature parkland of the former hospital site.

The developer said that St James Park, Southsea will include 151 beautifully converted homes situated within the iconic and complex listed buildings, as well as 58 energy efficient newly built houses in the grounds that surround it.

The main building also features dedicated workspaces and other communal facilities creating an inviting environment that balances both relaxation and productivity. Residents also gain access to ample-off street parking and scenic open areas.

The former assembly hall at St James' Southsea | Contributed

Managing director at PJ Livesey Group Georgina Lynch said: “We’re incredibly proud to unveil these new images of the resident’s lounge, which epitomises our vision for St James Park – honouring the building’s remarkable history while creating exceptional spaces for modern living.

“The transformation of this former military assembly hall showcases our commitment to preserving architectural heritage with sensitivity and imagination. We’ve worked meticulously to maintain the building’s distinctive character whilst creating a meeting space our residents can enjoy for generations to come.”

Work continues on the Grade II listed main building with the new resident’s lounge expected to be completed alongside the remaining heritage homes, which have nearly all been snapped up already after strong demand. The collection of newly built homes has also seen a strong uptake, with only a handful remaining.

PJ Livesey will soon be offering a new wave of heritage homes at St James Park, offering buyers another chance to secure a piece of Portsmouth history reimagined for contemporary living. Those looking to buy can register their interest on the website - www.pjlivesey-group.co.uk/st-james-park-southsea-current-releases