SEE inside this spacious two-bedroom flat in North End which is on the market for £179,995.
This flat is in North End and is only a short walk from the amenities on London Road, as well as being only a five-minute drive to the M275.
The property is spacious and has been finished with a neutral colour palette throughout, making it easy for the new buyers to put their mark on it without breaking the bank.
The front door opens up to stairs which leads to a good sized landing area that is central to all of the rooms. At the front there is the bathroom suite which has light-coloured tiling and wooden flooring, as well as an in-bath shower and space for storage.
Adjacent to the landing is the principle double bedroom, which has a lot of space for furniture and storage, and also has a huge bay window that lets natural light flood in, opening up the space.
The second double bedroom faces to the rear and has the original built-in wardrobes. This space could be used as a bedroom space or easily converted to an office or a nursery.
The living room, which leads onto the kitchen, has two windows facing to the rear and has enough space to fit a sofa and chair and a dining table.
The kitchen has wooden flooring, beach style base and floor units and ample space for kitchen appliances including a cooker, fridge freezer and a washing machine.
This property is leasehold and currently has 95 years left and it would be ideal for first time buyers or people looking to downsize.
For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw estate agents on 023 9282 6731