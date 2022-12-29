SEE inside this spacious two-bedroom flat in North End which is on the market for £179,995.

The property is spacious and has been finished with a neutral colour palette throughout, making it easy for the new buyers to put their mark on it without breaking the bank.

The front door opens up to stairs which leads to a good sized landing area that is central to all of the rooms. At the front there is the bathroom suite which has light-coloured tiling and wooden flooring, as well as an in-bath shower and space for storage.

Adjacent to the landing is the principle double bedroom, which has a lot of space for furniture and storage, and also has a huge bay window that lets natural light flood in, opening up the space.

The living room, which leads onto the kitchen, has two windows facing to the rear and has enough space to fit a sofa and chair and a dining table.

The kitchen has wooden flooring, beach style base and floor units and ample space for kitchen appliances including a cooker, fridge freezer and a washing machine.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw estate agents on 023 9282 6731

1. Living room area The living room area is cozy and is a perfect size for a small family. Chichester Road, Portsmouth. Two bedroom first floor flat. Leasehold £179,995. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Kitchen area Chichester Road, Portsmouth. Two bedroom first floor flat. Leasehold £179,995. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Bathroom suite The bathroom suite has ample storage space and an in-bath shower. Chichester Road, Portsmouth. Two bedroom first floor flat. Leasehold £179,995. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. The living room leads into the kitchen Chichester Road, Portsmouth. Two bedroom first floor flat. Leasehold £179,995. Photo: - Photo Sales