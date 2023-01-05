Take a look inside this four bedroom Baffins home on the market for £360,000

SEE inside this 1930s four bedroom home in Baffins which is on the market for £360,000.

Situated in Tangier Road, this property is near local amenities on the same street, as well as possessing being near leisure facilities and Baffins Pond.

Upon entering the home, there is a traditional hallway, which has the original stained-glass windows framing the vintage 1930s front door and there is ample storage space with an understairs cupboard and storage for coats.

This house comes with two reception rooms, with the one positioned to the front of the house having a gas fireplace and a lovely bay window, whilst the rear reception room is a good-sized family room which can be utilised as a dining room and has the original stain glass windows.

This reception room leads to a well appointed conservatory which leads through to the garden and has access to one of the toilets.

SEE ALSO: Toy poodle thought to be one of the oldest dogs in Hampshire celebrates 19th birthday

At the end of the hallway is a modern fitted kitchen, which has integrated appliances and cream shaker-style cupboards providing storage, as well as access to the conservatory.

As you venture upstairs to the first floor, there are two good sized double bedrooms and a large single room. Both of the double bedrooms have a 1930’s wardrobe with oval mirrors as well as a bay window that allows light to pour in.

As you head up to the top floor, there is a spacious landing, with dual aspect the beautiful principal bedroom which has a contemporary en suite shower room with modern tiling.

The garden has two patio areas with a lawn in the middle and access to a single garage, and it is on the market for £360,000.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731.

1. Reception room Tangier Road, Portsmouth. 4 Bedroom stunning home, with garage and extended into the loft. £360,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The dining room Tangier Road, Portsmouth. 4 Bedroom stunning home, with garage and extended into the loft. £360,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. A double bedroom Tangier Road, Portsmouth. 4 Bedroom stunning home, with garage and extended into the loft. £360,000. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. The modern kitchen Tangier Road, Portsmouth. 4 Bedroom stunning home, with garage and extended into the loft. £360,000. Photo: - Photo Sales