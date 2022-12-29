THIS remarkable country home, which has a cinema room, a home office and a sauna, is on the market for £1,895,000.

This property has four beautiful bedrooms and four bathrooms, a cinema room, a home office, a sauna room, a spacious kitchen and multiple cosy corners.

This is spread across 4162 sq ft and is arranged over split levels which offers interesting spaces throughout. As you enter the property, you are greeted with a stunning double sided chimney breast which leads onto a modern staircase with glass banisters, creating a chic style.

All of the four bedrooms are doubles with varying sizes and they all come with a variety of luxuries. The first bedroom has a built-in double doored wardrobe and under floor heating, as well as a recessed aqua light tv.

The second bedroom has a feature beam, a range of built-in wardrobes and ceiling speakers, and it has an en-suite bathroom that features a double ended claw footed bath. It also has a recessed shower area with floor drain away and a drench style hood.

The third bedroom has controls for surround sound system with wall mounted speaker and leads into an en-suite bathroom which has a shower cubicle.

The fourth bedroom overlooks the garden and has access to a low level den area which can be used as a storage space.

The cinema room has a bracket and wiring for a cinema television, as well as wall mounted speakers for multi-media system, wall lights, ceiling spotlights and zoned lighting. This room would be perfect for family evenings.

The sauna room has a tiled flooring, ceiling spotlights, a heated towel rail, shower cubicle and controls for underfloor heating.

For more information, contact Fine and Country Estate Agents on 023 9327 7277.

1. Highbury Thatch This four bedroom detached house in Hambledon is on sale for £1,895,000. It is listed by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Highbury Thatch This four bedroom detached house in Hambledon is on sale for £1,895,000. It is listed by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Highbury Thatch This four bedroom detached house in Hambledon is on sale for £1,895,000. It is listed by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Highbury Thatch This four bedroom detached house in Hambledon is on sale for £1,895,000. It is listed by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales