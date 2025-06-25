The Solent View, located in St Helens Parade, has undergone a major transformation to create 29 one, two and three bedroom apartments which have now hit the market.

Nikki Houston of Savills residential development sales team says: “The redevelopment of this former hotel into 29 high specification apartments has restored and enhanced this historic, prominent building on Southsea seafront.

“Its position overlooking the beach and pier affords captivating sea views from all the front and penthouse apartments, with far reaching city views across rooftops from the properties at the back of the building.”

1 . Solent View apartments, St Helens Parade Solent View apartments in St Helens Parade, Southsea, have recently launched following an extensive building refurbishment. Pictured: Solent View apartments, St Helens Parade Picture: Sarah Standing (190625-4795) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Solent View apartments, St Helens Parade Solent View apartments in St Helens Parade, Southsea, have recently launched following an extensive building refurbishment. Pictured: Solent View apartments, St Helens Parade Picture: Sarah Standing (190625-4795) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Solent View apartments, St Helens Parade Solent View apartments in St Helens Parade, Southsea, have recently launched following an extensive building refurbishment. Pictured: Solent View apartments, St Helens Parade Picture: Sarah Standing (190625-4795) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales