Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:18 BST
A historic Southsea hotel has been beautifully transformed into flats, offering stunning seaside views.

The Solent View, located in St Helens Parade, has undergone a major transformation to create 29 one, two and three bedroom apartments which have now hit the market.

Prices start from £235,000 for the one bedroom apartments and rising to £750,000 for a three bedroom apartment.

Nikki Houston of Savills residential development sales team says: “The redevelopment of this former hotel into 29 high specification apartments has restored and enhanced this historic, prominent building on Southsea seafront.

“Its position overlooking the beach and pier affords captivating sea views from all the front and penthouse apartments, with far reaching city views across rooftops from the properties at the back of the building.”

For more information about the Solent View apartments, click here.

