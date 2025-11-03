Freehold ground rent at commercial unit and two flats sells at auction
Located at West Street, Portchester, a freehold ground rent with a leasehold commercial unit at has fetched £97,000 at last month’s auction with Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
The hairdressing salon on the ground floor will be unaffected by the sale and two self-contained flats on the first floor have been sold on long leases.
Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, previously said: “The ground floor is currently let as a hairdressing salon offering a healthy income and the two self-contained flats on the first floor are sold on long leases.
“The building shares a parking area to the rear, with rear access via an unmade shared private road from West Street.”
The joint agents were Wheeler & Lai.