Four self contained flats in a Victorian Southsea property have sold after going under the hammer last month.

Located in Merton Road, a house in Southsea, with four self-contained flats spanning four floors has sold in an auction bidding war for £583,000.

A home, consisting of four residential flats, is due to go under the hammer at auction this month. Pictured: Lot 101, Merton Road

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, previously said: “Two of the four flats are currently let on Assured Shorthold Tenancy agreements with the other two flats occupied by family and will be vacant upon completion.

“There is scope and potential to re-configure the entire building into further dwellings, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The substantial property was sold on October 30 with joint agents Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers and Fry & Kent.