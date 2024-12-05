Hampshire city named as one of the 'happiest places' to live in the country with picture perfect scenery
Winchester has been names as the 11th happiest place to live in Great Britain, as part of Rightmove’s 13th annual Happy at Home Index which asks residents how they feel about their area based on several happiness factors. It was completed this year by over 35,000 people.
It ranks a number of things including how people feel about where they live, local amenities and work opportunities
- I feel proud about the area I live in
- I feel a sense of belonging
- I can be myself
- I earn enough to live comfortably in my area
- Public transport connections i.e. bus, train, tram
- Sports and recreational activities
- There's a real sense of community spirit
- Essential local services e.g. doctors, schools
- Generally the people are friendly and polite
- Nature and green spaces
- Employment opportunities and desirable jobs
- I have the option to work from home
- Non-essential amenities e.g. restaurants, shops
- Artistic and cultural activities
- I live near to family and/or close friends
Winchester ranked as 11th in the overall score with Woodbridge in Suffolk taking the crown. Currently the average house price in Winchester is £578,760 with the average rent £2,069 a month.
Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert said: “There are some interesting trends revealed by the study, such as how those who live in a rural location are more likely to be happy than urban dwellers, who often live in busy cities. I
“t’s the younger generation who are most likely to say they would be happier living somewhere else, many of whom have to travel to cities for education or to find their first jobs.”