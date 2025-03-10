This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Hampshire village has been crowned as one of Britain's ‘poshest’ villages in a new list published by The Telegraph - and the news does not surprise us at all.

The Telegraph has put together the list to the most desirable rural locations in Britain, crowning Beaulieu as among Britain's 48 poshest villages as the most desirable, combining both chocolate-box appeal with necessary amenities’.

Beaulieu, in the New Forest, is home to the National Motor Museum and Palace House, which is the ancestral home of the Montagu family. This village is full of charm and beauty, with view points that resemble something from an oil painting.

This makes it the perfect place for a day trip - or even better an excellent place to retire to!

The New Forest village is no stranger to accolades having previously been named the fifth most beautiful village in the UK and Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler.

It is not only home to the National Motor Museum but also Palace House, Beaulieu Abbey, the picture perfect Beaulieu River, and is also a short walk distance away from Buckler’s Hard. The streets in the village are full of character and it boasts some lovely shops and pubs.

Beaulieu Abbey Cloisters

According to Right Move, house prices in Beaulieu have an overall average of £588,773 over the last year.

The majority of properties sold in Beaulieu during the last year were detached properties, selling for an average price of £879,727. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £302,286, with terraced properties fetching £290,000.

Overall, the historical sold prices in Beaulieu over the last year were 50 per cent down on the previous year and 31 per cent down on the 2020 peak of £851,191.