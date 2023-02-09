SEE inside this three bedroom terraced house that comes equipped with a garage – and is on the market for £320,000.

This Highbury Grove property needs some updating, but for those who are looking for a renovation job, this is the perfect chance to get stuck into something.

Located in the Highbury Estate, this home is near local amenities, and there are a number of bus routes, commutable road and rail links that are close by.

There are three bedrooms, two of which are double, and the last one is a single bedroom which could easily be used as an office space or nursery.

As you enter the house, there is a hallway as well as a storage cupboard that would be good for coats and shoes.

Downstairs is a living room that has a square bay window, corner fireplace and an infinity textured ceiling.

There is also a dining room that overlooks the rear garden, has original recessed display cabinet and cupboard and a corner fireplace with wooden mantle.

The kitchen area has a range of wall and floor units, a wall mounted boiler and space for necessary facilities including an oven and fridge freezer.

There is a conservatory and a cloak room downstairs also, and when you go upstairs there are the bedrooms and a family bathroom suite which has a panelled bath with telephone style mixer tap and shower over and a medicine cabinet, which is a good storage area.

Outside, there is a garage which people can get rear access to via the back garden which is mainly grass enclosed by brick.

This property is currently on the market for £320,000 and for more information, contact Town and Country Southern Estate Agents on 023 9327 7288.

