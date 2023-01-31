Southsea home which used to be part of the former Royal Marines Barracks is on the property market for £635,000
TAKE a look inside this two bedroom apartment which is in a grade two property that used to form part of the former Royal Marines Barracks.
This Southsea property, which is situated in Teapot Row, is on the market for £635,000 and it has a lot to offer prospective buyers.
This two bedroom first floor flat has outstanding views over the Solent and Eastney Esplanade. This property has a modern kitchen, which has been re-fitted to offer a contemporary monochrome design, as well as an island which is central to the open plan kitchen-dining room.
In the living room, there is a central chimney breast with feature surround fireplace with living flame coal effect gas fire, high level book shelving and original ceiling coving.
The two bedrooms are both spacious doubles with ample storage space, and the primary bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en-suite which has a panelled bath with a separate shower over.
There is a second bathroom area, which has is tiled and has a corner shower cubicle, a chrome heated towel rail and a toilet.
There are 972 years remaining on the lease, and a share of the Freehold is transferable with the purchase of the apartment.
Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire, said: ‘Owners have use of the communal grounds to both the front and rear of the building plus exclusive use, along with residents of Crinoline Gardens, of the former Eastney Fort West, now converted to a beautiful secret garden.’
There is no forward chain on this home and for more information, contact Fine and Country 023 93 277 277.