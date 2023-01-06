Bedhampton property that has a detached garage and views of Hayling Island is on the market for £875,000
THIS four-bedroom detached family home in Bedhampton is on the market for £875,000 and it has a garage.
This property has 2140 sq ft of living space including a detached garage, and is close to the local amenities, bus routes and schools.
The home has a huge amount of space to live and would be a perfect home for a growing family or someone looking for a small renovation project.
The entrance to the house has a pillared canopy porch and double glazed door which leads to the hallway which possesses a cherrywood-effect flooring and a staircase that spirals up to the first floor.
There is ample storage space within this home and in the hallway, there is a large under stair storage cupboard.
As you walk throughout the ground floor, there is a sitting room, which has a feature fireplace with a marble effect and double glazed patio doors that lead out into the back garden.
This property has a study space which is a perfect office space, and has natural light coming through the leadlight window.
The kitchen is a spacious area in the home and it has a range of modern light oak effect wall and floor units with marble effect worktops and marble effect tiled flooring.
There is a stainless steel sink unit with a mixer tap and cupboards underneath, a Neff dishwasher, a four ring induction hob with curved glass and stainless steel extractor hood over and a double oven.
Upstairs on the first floor, there are four bedrooms, one with an en-suite, a family bathroom, and a roof terrace.
The principle bedroom has views of Portsmouth and Hayling Island, and is kitted out with two built-in double doored wardrobes and a large amount of storage space.
This bedroom has a white en-suite attached which comprises of a vanity unit with semi recessed sink, a panelled bath and a separate shower.
The second bedroom has patio doors leading to a a roof terrace which overlooks the back garden.
The third and fourth bedroom are both equipped with ceiling coving, a range of storage and windows that lighten the space up. The family bathroom was re-fitted in 2019, and it is made up of a curved panelled bath with integrated tap, a toilet and a floating mounted wall hand basin.
Outside, there is a large patio area, a lawned garden, trees and bushes and flowering shrubs making it a perfect place for socialising in the summer months.
For more information about this property, contact Fine & Country Estate Agents on 023 9327 7277