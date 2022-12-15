See inside this colourful Portsmouth home on the market for £265,000
SEE inside this quirky three bedroom terraced house that is ready for a new owner to move in and is on the market for £265,000.
Situated in the residential area of Copnor, this home is near the local amenities and is ready for the new owners to move straight in and add their own personal touches.
Throughout the house, there are bursts of colour and pattern, which can be altered to suit personal preference.
The hallway is light and and airy and has a lovely white banister that has spiral slats, creating a unique design upstairs. Downstairs, there are main rooms including the two reception rooms, a large extended kitchen and a conservatory.
The two reception areas are good sizes and the front one has a large bay window, a bracket on the wall and an injection of colour on a feature wall.
The second reception at the back, with a wooden floor has a feature fireplace and large sliding patio doors, leading out to the conservatory.
The kitchen area is modern and is tiles which can be transformed into a contemporary master piece, and this leads into the conservatory area which is light and airy, which leads out into a large garden that is paved.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms, which include a large single bedroom, and two double bedrooms. The second double bedroom overlooks the garden and lets in natural light. The principal room to the front has built in wardrobes either side of the chimney breast and a double full-length window allows plenty of light into the room.
The family bathroom is white throughout creating a slick look and it has a shower over bath, again, this could be completely transformed into a modern suite.
The garden has paving, patio and lawn, as well as a shed that is next to a second patio and a pond.
For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.