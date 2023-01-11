SEE inside this four bedroom Southsea home which is on the market for £775,000.

This four bedroom home, which is situated close to the vibrancy of Southsea, is equipped with a double fronted door which has bay windows either side and the front door has three windows surrounding it that have been beautifully designed.

The entrance hallway is light and spacious, with room to store shoes, and it has a black and white tiling on the floor, which creates grandure in this area, as well as electric underfloor heating and a balustrade staircase with feature newel posts. As you walk in you are faced with the stairs that lead up to the bedrooms and the family bathroom.

This home comes with a dining room, which has a central chimney breast and fireplace, and a sitting room, which possesses feature architraves.

The kitchen is a huge area of the house and has a sloping glass roof, a range of storage, a central island and a integrated Kenwood dishwasher with the matching door. This space is contemporary and stylish, and it has access to the cloakroom and a utility room.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a shower room and a feature bathroom, which has a free standing double ended claw footed bath and a large shower cubicle with a drench style hood.

The home also has a loft conversion which has a games room area, and the last bedroom.

This home is on the market for £775,000, and for more information, contact Fine & Country Estate Agents on 023 93 277277.

