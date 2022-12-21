This two-bedroom town house has brilliant views of Old Portsmouth and is on the market for £775,000.

It has 438 sq ft of living space including the car port and is arranged over four floors with amazing views of the harbour and towards the Solent and Isle of Wight in the distance.

The property is comprised two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room and it is situated on the ground floor. The primary bedroom is a spacious double which extends 23’ and can be transformed into something beautiful based on the new owners personal taste.

The first floor has a large modern family bathroom, which is kitted out with a unique bathroom tiling as well as possessing a toilet, shower, basin, b-day and a bath all in one space.

The same floor also has a large open plan kitchen which has dining space and seating, and, again, this is already in a position where it can be easily changed to suit preference.

The property is offered with no forward chain, gas fired central heating, double glazing and two roof terraces.

For more information, contact Fine & Country Estate Agents on 023 9327 7277.

