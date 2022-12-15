A three bedroom shared ownership property has hit the market for £130,000 – and it has huge potential.

The three bedroom terraced house is near Copnor Road’s local amenities, and is only a 10-minute walk up to College park for recreational facilities.

The front door opens through to a light and airy white hallway which leads onto the large carpeted living room area, which has a good sized bay window that lets light pour in.

There is also access to a downstairs toilet, storage space and space for a washing machine or tumble dryer.

The kitchen has a selection of shaker style kitchen units in a shade of grey, with a fair amount of space for an under counter dishwasher, fridge freezer and a large cooker. This contemporary cooking area opens out into a bright extension that then leads on to the large garden, which currently has a combination of grass and patio, as well as room for a small allotment if desired.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms and a large family bathroom, which has a double shower and white toilet and basin.

This house has a lot of potential and with a little makeover could be something really special.

It is currently on the market for £130,000 and is a 50 percent shared ownership.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.

