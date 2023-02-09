TAKE a look inside this four bedroom home that has beautiful views and is on the market for £870,000.

With no forward chain, this property has so much to offer the next buyer, and there is no forward chain, meaning it could be someone’s than they think.

This property has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a beautiful kitchen.

Set at the end of the cul-de-sac, the current detached property for sale is a pleasingly-matured yet still-modern four bedroom house with plenty of living space thanks to its sitting and dining rooms.

Set in enclosed gardens on three sides, the house has an elevated setting with good views towards Langstone Harbour and Portsmouth.

The kitchen is contemporary and has an island, which has a built in wine rack, and there are two built in ovens, as well as white cupboards which provide ample storage space.

There is parking and a large back garden which has been maintained well and would be perfect for socialising in the summer months.

This property is on the market for £870,000 and for more information, contact Fine and Country Estate Agents on 023 9327 7277.

