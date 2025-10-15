Construction work has begun to create a new village centre at the new Welborne development which will boast shops, cafes and a pub.

It is part of a first phase of works at what has been dubbed a garden village which, when complete, will comprise of 6,000 new homes and local facilities at the development next to Knowle.

Work is due to completed by 2028, with a primary school and a nursery, a GP surgery and a village hall also set to be built to help build a community for the 15,000 people expected to live on the site.

The enabling works are being delivered by Thakeham in a joint venture with Buckland, the Master Developer of Welborne which has said that a sense of community is key to its vision which is the reason the village centre has been prioritised in the first phase.

It said the design draws inspiration from the character of other Hampshire villages such as Alresford, Stockbridge, Bishop’s Waltham and Wickham, in a design created by award-winning Town Architect, Ben Pentreath.

Aerial shot of the Village Centre construction site at Welborne | via Buckland

Mark Thistlethwayte, Chairman of Buckland Group, said: “Building a community from the ground up is about more than bricks and mortar. We are delighted to be placing the heart of the community at the centre of the very first phase.

“Welborne’s Village Centre has always been a key priority because it enhances the sense of place, connection and belonging. The Village Centre will become a bustling focal point, where families, friends and visitors alike will gather, ensuring that Welborne thrives not only now, but for generations to come.”

Every Welborne home will come with pre-installed electric vehicle charging and public charging points will also be available at the Village Centre for those travelling from further afield. A network of pedestrian and cycle paths will also connect the centre with the surrounding residential neighbourhoods, encouraging healthier travel alternatives.

Rob Boughton, Chief Executive at Thakeham, added: "Creating the heart of a village the right way really matters. It’s where people bump into each other, catch up over coffee, pick up the essentials, and feel part of something much bigger.

“That’s why we’re making sure that every brick laid at Welborne is helping build an exceptional centre for this new community. In practice this means ensuring that the village has warm, attractive buildings and is a practical and enjoyable place for people to shop and socialise.

“As a housebuilder, we have deep expertise in delivering large-scale, community-focused developments. Welborne represents exactly the kind of ambitious, place-led project we excel at, and we look forward to working closely with Buckland to bring it to life.”

CGI of the completed Welborne Village Centre | via Buckland

Earlier this year, Welborne opened its Welcome Centre, which includes offering visitors an immersive state-of-the-art digital experience of the new village.

Later phases of the development also include two further primary schools, a secondary school, a care home and a science and technology park, further enhancing the long-term vision for a flourishing community that is close to nature but also offers easy access to essential social infrastructure.

To register further interest, please visit welborne.co.uk