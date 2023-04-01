News you can trust since 1877
Ghostbusters fans invited to Port Solent in one of the South Coast's largest costumed gatherings

One of the South Coast’s largest ‘Ghostbusters’ gatherings is assembling at Port Solent today to raise money for a cancer charity.

By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Apr 2023, 13:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:15 BST

The event, organised by the Portsmouth Ghostbusters, is raising money for Cancer Research UK and allow fans to meet like-minded people who share a passion for the beloved film franchise.

Fans are also invited to take photos with a screen-accurate replica of the Ecto-1, the car which carried the Ghostbusters team to haunted locations in the original 1980s film series. The event is open to the public who will be invited to donate to the cause between 10am and 4pm.

A replica of Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters' car in the franchise.
A replica of Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters' car in the franchise.
A replica of Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters' car in the franchise.
Portsmouth Ghostbusters founder Andy Hornby, who arrived at the event in the iconic vehicle, said: ‘I drove down the road in the Ecto-1 it was just amazing. Everyone who was here – the Ghostbusters just go mad for it – but even members of the public had their phones out taking videos and pictures. Even though its out in the rain, everyone is by the car – they just love it.

Andy, who also raises money through Hampshire Cosplay For Charity which he runs with his wife, said he expects around 30 people dressed as Ghostbusters to attend despite the drizzly weather.

Port Solent’s events, marketing and administration organiser Lisa Fowler said: ‘If you are a Ghostbusters fan and want to meet other like-minded people, this is going to be a truly memorable event. Come in costume and join in!’Attendees will also be able to browse the waterfront shops and restaurants and cafes at Port Solent and utilise its free car parking.

Portsmouth Ghostbusters founder Andy Hornby, left, and Craig Braisby at a previous fundraiser. Picture: Mike Cooter
Portsmouth Ghostbusters founder Andy Hornby, left, and Craig Braisby at a previous fundraiser. Picture: Mike Cooter
Portsmouth Ghostbusters founder Andy Hornby, left, and Craig Braisby at a previous fundraiser. Picture: Mike Cooter
