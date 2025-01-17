54 striking pictures of the immense developments being made at Hilsea Lido

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Published 17th Jan 2025
Updated 14th Feb 2025

Work has been ongoing at Hilsea Lido since last June - and it looks absolutely incredible.

The outdoor pool originally opened its doors back in 1935 by Portsmouth City Council but its condition significantly deteriorated over the years, making it unsafe to use.

Following multiple consultations, a multi-million pound project was launched last year to completely restore the pool to its former glory. The pool, which will open in the summer, will feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

In the most recent updates, the pool has been completely concreted and the contractors are currently pumping water out of the pool that collected in there over Christmas.

Bright shower unit cabins have now been installed at the lido. They need to be plumbed in and have gas and electrical connections completed.

The plant room floor has been concreted, and work will start to reinforce the walls. Three filtration tanks will be installed in the plant room in due course.

A large protective tent has been constructed over the outdoor pool as contractors complete crucial rendering at the Hilsea Lido restoration project. Picture: IslandCity.UK

Hilsea Lido - May 2025

Hilsea Lido - May 2025

Hilsea Lido - May 2025

Hilsea Lido - May 2025

