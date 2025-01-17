Astounding progress being made at Hilsea Lido as concrete pour completed and shower unites fitted

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 12:08 BST

Staggering progress is being made at Hilsea Lido as the pool’s concrete pour is completed.

The outdoor pool originally opened its doors back in 1935 by Portsmouth City Council but its condition significantly deteriorated over the years, making it unsafe to use.

As a result, a multi-million pound project launched last year to completely restore the pool to its former glory. Work started last summer and it is due to feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Portsmouth City Council have been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard, to transform the site, which is due to open this summer.

The council has been providing fortnightly updates about what work is being completed at the site and it looks completely unrecognisable.

The pool has been completely concreted and the contractors are currently pumping water out of the pool that collected in there over Christmas.

Bright shower unit cabins have now been installed at the lido. They need to be plumbed in and have gas and electrical connections completed.

The plant room floor has been concreted, and work will start to reinforce the walls. Three filtration tanks will be installed in the plant room in due course.

For more information about the Hilsea Lido project, click here.

Modular shower units have been installed in their permanent home.

1. Hilsea Lido

Modular shower units have been installed in their permanent home. | PCC

The plant room floor has been concreted and work will be done to reinforce the walls before raising their height.

2. Hilsea Lido

The plant room floor has been concreted and work will be done to reinforce the walls before raising their height. | PCC

These filtration tanks will be fitted in the plant room once it’s finished.

3. Hilsea Lido

These filtration tanks will be fitted in the plant room once it’s finished. | PCC

The pool is completely concreted and ready for rendering.

4. Hilsea Lido

The pool is completely concreted and ready for rendering. | PCC

