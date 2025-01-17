The outdoor pool originally opened its doors back in 1935 by Portsmouth City Council but its condition significantly deteriorated over the years, making it unsafe to use.

As a result, a multi-million pound project launched last year to completely restore the pool to its former glory. Work started last summer and it is due to feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Portsmouth City Council have been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard, to transform the site, which is due to open this summer.

The council has been providing fortnightly updates about what work is being completed at the site and it looks completely unrecognisable.

The pool has been completely concreted and the contractors are currently pumping water out of the pool that collected in there over Christmas.

Bright shower unit cabins have now been installed at the lido. They need to be plumbed in and have gas and electrical connections completed.

The plant room floor has been concreted, and work will start to reinforce the walls. Three filtration tanks will be installed in the plant room in due course.

1 . Hilsea Lido Modular shower units have been installed in their permanent home. | PCC Photo Sales

2 . Hilsea Lido The plant room floor has been concreted and work will be done to reinforce the walls before raising their height. | PCC Photo Sales

3 . Hilsea Lido These filtration tanks will be fitted in the plant room once it’s finished. | PCC Photo Sales