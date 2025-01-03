Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple, who were seen hitting their dog in a ‘high abusive prolonged’ attack, have been banned from keeping dogs.

Ami Elizabeth Wynn of Condor Drive, Southampton, and Peter Gordon of Blackthorn Road, Southampton, have been banned from keeping dogs for five years.

This comes after the pair, who are the joint owners of a young dachshund, named Spike, were seen physically abusing the dog on June 12, 2023.

The couple had gone to the river at Brockenhurst with Spike - but ended up having an argument whilst there.

Eyewitnesses called the police to report seeing Wynn pin Spike to the ground by his scruff. She then hit him six or seven times on the ribs and stomach area which caused him to squeal.

Gordon was then seen dragging Spike on his lead before he picked him up and threw him at Wynn, who then repeatedly threw Spike to the ground from chest height whilst screaming and shouting towards Gordon.

Another eyewitness later observed Wynn holding Spike and striking him to the head and chest before throwing him. They approached the couple and took Spike from them before calling the police.

In the veterinary report presented to court, the vet said: “It is clear from the descriptions given by the witnesses that Spike suffered a highly abusive prolonged physical attack.

“It is my expert opinion that undoubtedly Spike suffered physical pain as a consequence of the physical abuse that was directed at him both by Ms Wynn and to a lesser extent by Mr Gordon.”

Spike has since found a new home and the pair will also have to serve a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days. Alongside the five year ban, they have also been ordered to pay a £350 fine and £114 victim surcharge.

RSPCA Inspector Miranda Albinson, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: “We’re really grateful to all the members of the public who kindly helped Spike and intervened when seeing him being subjected to horrendous mistreatment. They are animal heroes who stood up for Spike when he was in desperate need.

“Animals feel pain and suffering just like we do and always deserve to be shown kindness and compassion.

“Sadly Spike wasn’t shown the care he deserved when he was abused in public.”