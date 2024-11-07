A former PCSO has been handed a suspended prison sentence following ‘abhorrent’ behaviour involving sending sexual messages to a child.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The messages were sent between July 10 and August 8, of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A court heard how Carlson was told the profile belonged to a child at the start of the conversations, but he continued to send messages. Among these messages were repeated offers to pay for sexually explicit images.

Police Picture contributed

Bournemouth Crown Court was told the person behind the account was actually a police officer, and not a child as Carlson had believed.

Having been arrested and charged, he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity on his first appearance at court.

Carlson was previously a PCSO based in Winchester and he has since been dismissed from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, November 1, he was handed an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days, and 200 hours of unpaid work, and was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya said: "The abhorrent behaviour displayed by Daniel Carlson has absolutely no place in society, let alone in policing.

"As police officers and staff, we are entrusted with protecting the most vulnerable in our communities, particularly children, a duty at the core of public service and our child-centred policing approach.

"The messages Carlson sent, believing he was engaging with a child, are reprehensible and totally at odds with what the public rightly expect from those working in the police service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are out there, proactively seeking out offending against children, particularly involving sexual criminality, and this should send a clear message that there will be no tolerance of this from anyone.

"His actions do not reflect the hard work and professionalism of the officers, staff and volunteers, who deliver to the highest standards every day across Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.