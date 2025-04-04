'Absolute conman' builder who ripped off customers handed further punishment

An “absolute conman” builder who ripped off customers out of thousands of pounds before dodging jail has now been handed further punishment for his crimes.

Partially built extension works.

Rogue trader Bradley Willis-Chambers, of Knox Road, Bedhampton, conned four victims out of over £35,000 when a director of BWC Developments Southern Limited, Abode Developments South Limited, Premier Projects Limited and Prestige Property Services.

The 45-year-old rip-off artist was found guilty of fraudulent trading between 8 April 2022, and 22 February 2023, against his victims to a value of £35,132.48 at Portsmouth Crown Court, as reported.

He was sentenced in April to 24 months jail suspended for two years and told to complete 220 hours of unpaid work, and was handed 10 rehabilitation days.

However, Portsmouth City Council, which brought the charges, has now been successful in its application for Willis-Chambers to be handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to safeguard potential future customers.

During a hearing at court, the defendant was given restrictions on trading - and can be jailed for up to five years if he does not meet those.

The terms of the CBO mean the defendant is “prohibited from undertaking work and/or taking payment, whether himself or on behalf of any business the defendant manages, unless there is a signed standalone written itemised contract of works”. This includes a payment plan or schedule that contains the name and details of the business on headed business paper provided to the consumer.

Willis-Chambers is also prohibited from “demanding or requesting payment without providing an invoice to the consumer itemising the reason for the payment such as a specified stage in the works has been reached”.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing was adjourned and is yet to take place to decide how much money is owed to victims.

Roofing works left incomplete and not sealed

One victim, speaking of the sentence, told The News previously: “It’s lenient shall we say. It doesn’t stop him from doing what he’s done in the past.”

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson previously said: “The defendant, via the companies named above, defrauded his customers to obtain money for general building and home maintenance works.

“The works were generally extensions that were either never completed or works done so poorly that remedial works were required.”

Speaking following the sentence, councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for Community Safety, Leisure and Sport, said: “We welcome this conviction. Justice doesn't end at sentencing; working with the police and partners Portsmouth City Council will go after rogue traders using the full weight of the law to win justice, gain compensation for victims and fight this form of criminal activity. This sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime and our determination to stamp it out.”

A city council spokesperson added: “A financial investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA) is ongoing, aimed at recovering funds obtained by Willis-Chambers and to compensate the victims of his fraudulent activities.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of a rogue trader incident, we urge you to report it to The Citizens Advice Consumer Service at 08082231133 and Action Fraud at 0300 123 2040.”

Works undertaken to a bathroom. Bradley Willis-Chambers informed the complainant that the wall was rotten and needed to come down. Instead, Willis-Chambers tiled over the wall in attempt to defraud the customer.

People can also contact the council’s Trading Standards on 023 9283 4092 or email [email protected] to make a complaint.