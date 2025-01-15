Portsmouth rogue trader found guilty after conning victims

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 13:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A rogue trader has been found guilty of delivering “poor” building work after conning customers out of cash.

Portsmouth Crown CourtPortsmouth Crown Court
Portsmouth Crown Court | Solent News & Photo Agency

Bradley Willis-Chambers faced allegations during an eight-week trial Portsmouth Crown Court he conned 13 victims out of £300,000.

Willis-Chambers was on trial for four charges of fraudulent trading over a period between 2020 to 2024 after Portsmouth City Council brought the charges. He was a director of BWC Developments Southern Limited, Abode Developments South Limited, Premier Projects Limited and Prestige Property Services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jurors found him guilty of one charge of fraudulent trading between April 8, 2022, and February 22, 2023 - a value of £35,132.48 that involved three jobs and four victims. He was found not guilty on two counts and the jury were hung on the other count, with the prosecution given seven days to decide if there will be a trial on that count.

A council spokesperson previously said: “It's alleged the defendant, via the companies named above, defrauded his customers to obtain money for general building and home maintenance works between 2020 and 2024.

“The works were generally extensions that were either never completed or works done so poorly that remedial works were required.”

He will be sentenced on March 28.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice