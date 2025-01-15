Portsmouth rogue trader found guilty after conning victims
Bradley Willis-Chambers faced allegations during an eight-week trial Portsmouth Crown Court he conned 13 victims out of £300,000.
Willis-Chambers was on trial for four charges of fraudulent trading over a period between 2020 to 2024 after Portsmouth City Council brought the charges. He was a director of BWC Developments Southern Limited, Abode Developments South Limited, Premier Projects Limited and Prestige Property Services.
Jurors found him guilty of one charge of fraudulent trading between April 8, 2022, and February 22, 2023 - a value of £35,132.48 that involved three jobs and four victims. He was found not guilty on two counts and the jury were hung on the other count, with the prosecution given seven days to decide if there will be a trial on that count.
A council spokesperson previously said: “It's alleged the defendant, via the companies named above, defrauded his customers to obtain money for general building and home maintenance works between 2020 and 2024.
“The works were generally extensions that were either never completed or works done so poorly that remedial works were required.”
He will be sentenced on March 28.