As reported, the victim, 14, was riding home on a bike when she was attacked by the angry old age pensioner. She was punched in the arm on November 23 at roughly 2.20pm in Broom Way.

SEE ALSO: Burglar brothers sentenced

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport police have released a description of the suspect. A statement said: ‘The suspect is described as a white male, late 60s to early 70s, of slim build, between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 10ins tall, and has a grey/white stubbly beard.

Police

‘He was riding a dark coloured bike, which had curly handlebars at the ends, and a luggage tray with a bag on it. He was also wearing a cycle helmet.’

It is not known at this stage why the girl was assaulted. Police confirmed the man has still not been arrested but ‘enquiries are ongoing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad