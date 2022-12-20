News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Angry old age pensioner who inexplicably punched girl in Gosport street still on the run

POLICE are still hunting a pensioner who punched a girl in the street in Gosport.

By Steve Deeks
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 6:07pm

As reported, the victim, 14, was riding home on a bike when she was attacked by the angry old age pensioner. She was punched in the arm on November 23 at roughly 2.20pm in Broom Way.

SEE ALSO: Burglar brothers sentenced

Hide Ad

Gosport police have released a description of the suspect. A statement said: ‘The suspect is described as a white male, late 60s to early 70s, of slim build, between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 10ins tall, and has a grey/white stubbly beard.

Police
Most Popular

‘He was riding a dark coloured bike, which had curly handlebars at the ends, and a luggage tray with a bag on it. He was also wearing a cycle helmet.’

It is not known at this stage why the girl was assaulted. Police confirmed the man has still not been arrested but ‘enquiries are ongoing’.

Hide Ad

Contact police on 101 and quote incident number 44220476008 with any information.