Angry old age pensioner who inexplicably punched girl in Gosport street still on the run
POLICE are still hunting a pensioner who punched a girl in the street in Gosport.
As reported, the victim, 14, was riding home on a bike when she was attacked by the angry old age pensioner. She was punched in the arm on November 23 at roughly 2.20pm in Broom Way.
Gosport police have released a description of the suspect. A statement said: ‘The suspect is described as a white male, late 60s to early 70s, of slim build, between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 10ins tall, and has a grey/white stubbly beard.
‘He was riding a dark coloured bike, which had curly handlebars at the ends, and a luggage tray with a bag on it. He was also wearing a cycle helmet.’
It is not known at this stage why the girl was assaulted. Police confirmed the man has still not been arrested but ‘enquiries are ongoing’.
Contact police on 101 and quote incident number 44220476008 with any information.