Three teens arrested following huge blaze at Tipner boatyard which took fire crews hours to put out
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson and assault of an emergency worker following the fire which took place at Tipner Boat Yard on Tuesday, April 22. A 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl have also been arrested on suspicion of arson.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Three arrests have been made following a suspected arson incident in Portsmouth. Police were called just before 4pm on April 22 to a report of a fire at Tipner Boat Yard.
“A 13-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of arson and assault of an emergency worker. He remains in custody. A 15-year-old girl and a 13 -year-old girl, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have been released on bail until July 23 while further enquiries continue.
“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250174906”
Fire crews from across the area rushed to the scene after receiving more than 40 calls alerting to black smoke rising over the M275 from the boat yard on Tipner Lane. After tackling the blaze for a number of hours they left the site at around 9pm.
Fire investigation officers then attended yesterday to “establish the cause of the blaze”.