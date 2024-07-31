Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested after a number of elderly homeowners were targeted by Rogue Traders in the space of a year.

The men were arrested on Tuesday, July 30 after a spate of incidents in Waterlooville, Fareham, and Ringwood between March 2022 and March 2023. In all cases the victims were coerced in to overpaying for works that were not needed on their property.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, officers carried out arrests in Totton, Chandler’s Ford and Blackwater in relation to a number of reports of rogue trading offences, which started in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have both been bailed whilst investigations continue. A 35 year-old man from Chandler’s Ford has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and conspiracy to commit burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Police are also urging people to follow crime prevention advice with dealing with doorstep traders. Their advice is outlined below:

Discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader

Always check the credentials of unknown callers. Anyone selling door to door needs a pedlar’s certificate, which you can ask to see

Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot. Do not be pressured into having any work carried out

Never pay cash up front and never go to the bank or cash point with a trader

If you suspect a rogue trader is at your door, or if you feel intimidated or they are refusing to leave, call 999

Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family

As well as following the advice yourself, the police are asking for people to share it with their friends, neighbours and relatives, particularly if they are elderly or vulnerable. More details regarding scams can be found on the police website.