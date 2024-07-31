Rogue traders target Elderly homeowners in Waterlooville, Fareham and Ringwood as police make three arrests
and live on Freeview channel 276
The men were arrested on Tuesday, July 30 after a spate of incidents in Waterlooville, Fareham, and Ringwood between March 2022 and March 2023. In all cases the victims were coerced in to overpaying for works that were not needed on their property.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, officers carried out arrests in Totton, Chandler’s Ford and Blackwater in relation to a number of reports of rogue trading offences, which started in 2022.
“A 23 year-old man from Blackwater has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. A 28 year-old man from Totton has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and conspiring to commit fraud by false representation.
“They have both been bailed whilst investigations continue. A 35 year-old man from Chandler’s Ford has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and conspiracy to commit burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.”
Police are also urging people to follow crime prevention advice with dealing with doorstep traders. Their advice is outlined below:
- Discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader
- Always check the credentials of unknown callers. Anyone selling door to door needs a pedlar’s certificate, which you can ask to see
- Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot. Do not be pressured into having any work carried out
- Never pay cash up front and never go to the bank or cash point with a trader
- If you suspect a rogue trader is at your door, or if you feel intimidated or they are refusing to leave, call 999
- Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family
As well as following the advice yourself, the police are asking for people to share it with their friends, neighbours and relatives, particularly if they are elderly or vulnerable. More details regarding scams can be found on the police website.
If you believe you may have been a victim of rogue trader fraud, police advise that you contact them via 101 or their website.