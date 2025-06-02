Police have arrested two people following a series of burglaries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A police investigation is ongoing into multiple break-ins and attempted break-ins overnight between Wednesday (28 May) and Thursday (29 May) in the Compton and Funtington areas near Chichester.

A 23-year-old man from Chichester has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 21-year-old woman, also from Chichester, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug. Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incidents, particularly between 11pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday, is asked to contact the police.

Relevant CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage can also be reviewed and provided to police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 098 of 29/05.