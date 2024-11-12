Baffins Yarn Bombers knitted Remembrance Day tributes recovered after being stolen from Tangier Road

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 18:28 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 18:32 GMT
A number of hand knitted Remembrance Day tributes have been recovered after being stolen in Portsmouth.

The Remembrance Day tribute by the Baffins Yarn Bombers was taken today but recovered by the police. | Hampshire Police

The woollen post box toppers and bollard covers were taken from Tangier Road, Baffins, by an individual on Tuesday, November 12. A video circulated on social media of the incident and the police were called enabling them to locate the individual and recover the items that had been created by the Baffins Yarn Bombers.

The sewing group have decorated Tangier Road throughout the year including Christmas decorations last year and D-Day 80 commemorations earlier this year.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson posted on social media: “I know that this has caused a lot of upset, especially to those who painstakingly and skilfully created them.

“With your help, we were able to identify the person responsible and recover all of the stolen items – one of which, was being cleaned in their washing machine, when we attended. Once they are all dried out (hopefully tomorrow) they will be returned to their posts for the community to enjoy once again.”

Vilma Cooke, a member of the Baffins Yarn Bombers, thanked the police for helping to recover the wool and, alongside her follow knitters, remains determined to carry on decorating Tangier Road.

Vilma said: “When we take them down I will be singing in my head ‘We Shall Overcome’ because it won’t stop us doing it. It was very sad but it wont stop us. We wanted it back as we re-use the wool for our next projects.”

