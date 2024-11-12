Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of hand knitted Remembrance Day tributes have been recovered after being stolen in Portsmouth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Remembrance Day tribute by the Baffins Yarn Bombers was taken today but recovered by the police. | Hampshire Police

The woollen post box toppers and bollard covers were taken from Tangier Road, Baffins, by an individual on Tuesday, November 12. A video circulated on social media of the incident and the police were called enabling them to locate the individual and recover the items that had been created by the Baffins Yarn Bombers.

The sewing group have decorated Tangier Road throughout the year including Christmas decorations last year and D-Day 80 commemorations earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire Police spokesperson posted on social media: “I know that this has caused a lot of upset, especially to those who painstakingly and skilfully created them.

“With your help, we were able to identify the person responsible and recover all of the stolen items – one of which, was being cleaned in their washing machine, when we attended. Once they are all dried out (hopefully tomorrow) they will be returned to their posts for the community to enjoy once again.”

Vilma Cooke, a member of the Baffins Yarn Bombers, thanked the police for helping to recover the wool and, alongside her follow knitters, remains determined to carry on decorating Tangier Road.

Vilma said: “When we take them down I will be singing in my head ‘We Shall Overcome’ because it won’t stop us doing it. It was very sad but it wont stop us. We wanted it back as we re-use the wool for our next projects.”