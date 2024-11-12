Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of four people they want to speak to in connection with a high value theft in Hampshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released CCTV images of four people they would like to speak to in connection with thefts at Waitrose in Locks Heath. | Hampshire Police

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 3 when two women and two men stole £1,245 worth of goods from Waitrose in Locks Heath Centre. Police have now released CCTV images of four people that they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these four people? We want to speak to them as part of a high value shoplifting investigation in Locks Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported that shortly after 3pm on Sunday, November 3, two men and two women entered Waitrose in the Locks Heath Centre and stole £1,245 worth of products including Nicorette gum and Oral B toothbrush heads.

“We would like to speak to the people pictured in the CCTV images provided as part of enquiries. If you know who they are, please contact police on 101, quoting 44240487682.”

Information can also be submitted online via the Hampshire police website. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at: crimestoppers-uk.org