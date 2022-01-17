Body of man found in a field outside Chichester

THE body of a man has been found in a field outside Chichester.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:05 am

Police officers were called to a field off Ivy Lane, Westergate around 7.50am on Saturday (January 15).

They were responding to 'concerns for a man', according to Sussex Police, however, the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Read More

Read More
Hampshire police use spiking test kits 15 times in a month

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police tape

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers attended and the man was sadly declared deceased.

‘There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

ChichesterSussex PolicePompey
News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise