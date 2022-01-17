Police officers were called to a field off Ivy Lane, Westergate around 7.50am on Saturday (January 15).

They were responding to 'concerns for a man', according to Sussex Police, however, the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Police tape

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers attended and the man was sadly declared deceased.

‘There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.’

