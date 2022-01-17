Body of man found in a field outside Chichester
THE body of a man has been found in a field outside Chichester.
Police officers were called to a field off Ivy Lane, Westergate around 7.50am on Saturday (January 15).
They were responding to 'concerns for a man', according to Sussex Police, however, the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesman said: ‘Officers attended and the man was sadly declared deceased.
‘There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.’